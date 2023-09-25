Ban high-rise buildings, vertical hill cutting: Experts

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 24

Various NGOs working on environment conservation in Himachal have conducted a study and submitted a report to the state government regarding measures needed to avoid large-scale destruction due to natural calamities as observed during the monsoon this year.

The report has suggested the government to impose a ban on high-rise buildings in the state, go in for sustainable satellite townships so that old cities can be decongested, relax forest rules to rehabilitate people who have lost their land and houses in landslides and ban steep cutting of hills as some of the measures to mitigate losses in case of natural disasters.

This Preliminary Analysis of 2023 Monsoon Disasters in Himachal Pradesh was compiled by a team of the Himalaya Niti Abhiyan with inputs from multi-disciplinary experts, including Dr Ravi Chopra (Founder Director, PSI, Dehradun and chairman of the Ravi Chopra Committee on 2013 floods in Uttarakhand), Dr Navin Juyal (expert in Quaternary Geomorphology and Paleo-Climate, formerly with National Physical Laboratory), Himanshu Thakkar (Coordinator, SANDRP), Dr Himanshu Kulkarni (Scientist Emeritus, ACWADAM), Sreedhar Ramamurthi (Earth Scientist and Trustee Environics Trust), Avay Shukla (former Addl Chief Secretary, Himachal) and Dr OP Bhuraita (geomorphologist and treasurer, BGVS).

In the report, it has been stated that the current estimates indicate that 404 persons have lost their lives, 38 people are missing and 377 were injured in various incidents across Himachal Pradesh. Besides, 10,140 head of cattle perished and 5,644 cowsheds were destroyed. As many as 2,546 houses and 317 shops were completely damaged while 10,853 houses were partially damaged.

Since almost 70 per cent of the land in Himachal is classified as forestland, which is reserved under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, there is an urgent need for exemption for the resettlement of displaced communities for habitation and agricultural (or horticultural) purposes.

The report states that the current road-widening work being done by the NHAI appears to lack long-term geological understanding. Crucial on-the-spot decisions are taken arbitrarily by contractors and other unskilled and non-technical workers. There is an urgent need to seriously consider geological instability and risk to communities and mountains alongside these projects that involve blasting and vertical cutting of hills for road widening. Four-lane highway projects should be stopped immediately to avoid destruction, the experts have advised.

Withdraw 2041 Shimla Dev Plan

The 2041 Shimla Development Plan, which was struck down by the NGT in 2018, is still being contested by the Himachal Government in the Supreme Court. This disaster-inviting plan, opening 17 green belt areas of Shimla for construction with the objective of doubling Shimla’s population by 2041, needs to be withdrawn by the state government, the experts have stated in the report.

#Dharamsala #Environment #Monsoon