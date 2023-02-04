Ban on paragliding at Kullu site lifted

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 3

The ban on paragliding site at Gadsa in Bhuntar subdivision of the district has been lifted. Now, the paraglider pilots will be able to conduct commercial tandem flights.

Now, the paragliding operators have reportedly fulfilled all conditions and they have been allowed to resume operations.

The site was closed on January 12 following complaints that the operators were flouting norms. The regulatory panel had directed the operators to comply with all norms. Now, the paragliding operators have reportedly fulfilled all conditions and they have been allowed to resume operations.

Adventure sport activities here are reviewed by the Tourism Department from time to time to ensure that the operators comply with various norms and there are no shortcomings.

District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma said the ban on paragliding at Gadsa has now been lifted. On January 12, under the Aero Sports Rules-2022, the Chairman of the Aero Sports and River Rafting Regulatory Committee and Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg had ordered the closure of the Gadsa paragliding site till further orders, but now tourists could enjoy paragliding there.

The earmarked sites for commercial tandem paragliding in Kullu are Solang Nala, Marhi, Mazhach, Dobhi, Kothi, Gadsa and Nanga Bagh. The technical committee of the Tourism Department frequently examines these seven sites and only thereafter the paragliders are allowed to fly.

The DC has issued directions that the paragliding sites be inspected by the committee every 15 days, besides conducting surprise checks to ensure safety of revellers. There are 442 paraglider pilots in Kullu district of which 40 operate at Gadsa.

