Ban on single-use plastic in Kullu district from July 1

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 4

The production, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic items will be banned in the district from July 1. Ashutosh Garg, Kullu DC, has issued the orders.

No person, including shopkeepers, sellers, wholesalers, retailers, hawkers and street vendors, will sell or use any type of single-use plastic cutlery. Single-use items such as spoons, bowls, stir sticks, forks, knives, straws, cups, glasses and trays will be banned.

The DC said the notice had been issued to all producers, stockists, retailers, shopkeepers, e-commerce companies, street vendors, commercial establishments, malls, markets, shopping centres, cinema houses, tourist places, schools, colleges, office complexes, hospitals, other institutions and the public to stop the use of single-use plastic.