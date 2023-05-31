Bandla hills 'suitable' for paragliding

Bilaspur, May 30
The Bandla hill site in Bilaspur district is suitable for paragliding, said an official on Tuesday.
A trial flight was undertaken from Bandla to Luhnu ground under the supervision of Avinash Negi, Director of Mountaineering Institute, Manali, for assessment and the site was approved for paragliding, said Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq. Bilaspur is a suitable for sports due to its plains.
