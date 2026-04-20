icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Banganga Ghat in Kangra town gets selfie point to boost spiritual tourism

Banganga Ghat in Kangra town gets selfie point to boost spiritual tourism

Ghat draws hundreds of pilgrims every day who come to take a holy dip in its sacred waters

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 05:02 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The newly created selfie point at Banganga Ghat in Kangra.
Advertisement

The historic Banganga Ghat, situated on the banks of the Baner river, has received a fresh attraction with the establishment of a dedicated selfie point for devotees. Developed under the aegis of the revered Bajreshwari Temple, the ghat draws hundreds of pilgrims every day who come to take a holy dip in its sacred waters. The newly built selfie point was inaugurated on Friday by Kangra SDM Ishant Jaswal, in the presence of temple officer Shivali Thakur and shrine trust members.

Advertisement

After capturing the inaugural selfie, the SDM attended the grand evening Aarti and conducted a thorough review of the ghat’s facilities. He discussed future development plans with the trust, inspected the proposed site for new shops, and finalised a dedicated area for performing yajnas. He also unveiled a blueprint for a beautifully crafted platform for priests to perform the evening Aarti.

Advertisement

The SDM stated that efforts were underway to make Banganga Ghat more attractive and well-equipped, ensuring it becomes a major spiritual and tourist hub in the region.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts