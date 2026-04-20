Banganga Ghat in Kangra town gets selfie point to boost spiritual tourism

The historic Banganga Ghat, situated on the banks of the Baner river, has received a fresh attraction with the establishment of a dedicated selfie point for devotees. Developed under the aegis of the revered Bajreshwari Temple, the ghat draws hundreds of pilgrims every day who come to take a holy dip in its sacred waters. The newly built selfie point was inaugurated on Friday by Kangra SDM Ishant Jaswal, in the presence of temple officer Shivali Thakur and shrine trust members.

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After capturing the inaugural selfie, the SDM attended the grand evening Aarti and conducted a thorough review of the ghat’s facilities. He discussed future development plans with the trust, inspected the proposed site for new shops, and finalised a dedicated area for performing yajnas. He also unveiled a blueprint for a beautifully crafted platform for priests to perform the evening Aarti.

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The SDM stated that efforts were underway to make Banganga Ghat more attractive and well-equipped, ensuring it becomes a major spiritual and tourist hub in the region.