Bangladesh team at Dharamsala, to play against Afghanistan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 3

The Bangladesh cricket team was accorded a warm welcome by officials of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as it arrived at the Gaggal airport today.

The team will be clash with Afghanistan on October 7 at the Dharamsala cricket stadium.

This will be the first of the five ICC World Cup matches scheduled to be held at Dharamsala.

As per the schedule released by the ICC, the matches are: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (October 7), England vs Bangladesh (October 10), South Africa vs qualifier 1 (October 15), India vs New Zealand (October 22) and Australia and New Zealand (October 28).

According to sources, the hotels in the region have received maximum booking requests for October 22, when India is scheduled to play against New Zealand match. Almost all hotels in the region have been packed to capacity for the match. There has been a lukewarm response for the other matches.

While addressing a press conference today, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said adequate for security and traffic arrangements have been made for match days. One-way traffic plans would be implemented during match days and the public would be able to park their vehicle at the police ground, Dari ground and Zorawar stadium, she said.

