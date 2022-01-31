Banjar residents oppose Town and Country Planning Act

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 30

Residents of the Banjar Municipal Council (MC) area in Kullu district are opposing the introduction of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act for the construction of new buildings. They rue that in the past three decades, buildings had been constructed in 95 per cent of the Banjar MC area even before the introduction of the Town and Country Planning Act. Now, new buildings would be constructed in the remaining 5 per cent area under the the Town and Country Planning Act.

TC Mahant, a former nominated councillor of Banjar MC, said, “Residents of the MC area are opposing the implementation of the Town and Country Planning Act because they will have to get the maps of new buildings they want to construct, approved from the Town and Country Planning Department”.

“We urge the state government to provide power and water connections for buildings in the MC area without the requirement of approved maps that were constructed before 2018,” he added.