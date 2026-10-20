Banjar’s forest rights

The recognition of 172 community forest resource (CFR) rights in Banjar of Kullu district should not be treated as the end of a legal process. It should be seen as the beginning of a larger experiment in community-centred forest governance, natural resource management and evidence-based public policy.

The recognition of rights under the Forest Rights Act-2006 is important because it addresses a historical imbalance in the relationship between forest-dependent communities and the state. But a rights certificate by itself does not regenerate a forest, revive a spring, improve livelihoods or make institutions more accountable. The real test begins after recognition: Can these rights translate into better management of forests and natural resources and ultimately, better lives for local communities?

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In Banjar, the answer will depend on how CFR rights are connected to natural resource management (NRM). Forests cannot be managed in isolation from water sources, pastures, agriculture, livestock, biodiversity and local livelihoods. A degraded forest can mean declining springs, greater fire vulnerability, poorer pastures and increased pressure on households, particularly women who often bear much of the burden of collecting water, fuel and fodder.

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CFR planning, therefore, must go beyond marking forest boundaries or preparing formal management documents. Community forest resource management plans should become living plans for the management of forests, water, pastures, biodiversity and local livelihoods. They should be prepared through the gram sabha, supported by technical agencies and linked to panchayat and departmental development plans.

This is also where the experience of joint forest management (JFM) can be useful. The CFR and the JFM should not be placed in opposition. The JFM has generated valuable experience in involving communities in forest protection and management, while the CFR provides a stronger rights-based foundation for community participation. The objective should be convergence, not competition. The institutional policy principle should be simple: government with communities, not government versus communities.

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The Forest Department has technical expertise in forest ecology, fire management, restoration and biodiversity conservation. Communities possess local ecological knowledge and have a daily relationship with natural resources. Panchayats can provide the link with local development planning, while other departments can contribute to water, agriculture, livestock, livelihoods and tourism. Clear roles can turn these different capacities into a common system of governance. But participation must mean more than attending meetings. Communities should have a meaningful role in identifying priorities, preparing plans, implementing activities, monitoring results and demanding accountability.

Women and young people must be part of this process, not merely listed as beneficiaries. Women’s knowledge of forests, water, fodder, livestock and household economies can significantly strengthen resource planning. Young people, meanwhile, can bring new tools such as GPS mapping, GIS, mobile-based monitoring, biodiversity documentation and forest-fire alerts. Linking these skills to local knowledge can create a new generation of community resource managers.

Value addition, equitable benefit-sharing

Livelihoods must also be part of the equation. Non-timber forest products, medicinal plants, wild foods, fibres, livestock, handicrafts and responsible tourism can provide economic opportunities. But the objective cannot be maximum extraction. Sustainable harvesting, regeneration, value addition and equitable benefit-sharing must determine how forest-based economies develop.

Climate change makes this approach even more urgent. Forest fires, extreme rainfall, landslides, changing water availability and increasing pressure on fragile Himalayan ecosystems cannot be addressed through isolated departmental schemes. The CFR-based NRM can provide a local platform for climate adaptation by identifying vulnerable forests, springs, slopes, pastures and livelihood systems and planning accordingly.

The other major requirement is evidence. The success of the CFR should not be measured merely by the number of claims recognised, meetings held or training programmes conducted. These are outputs. The more important questions concern outcomes: Are forests regenerating? Are springs becoming more secure? Is fire vulnerability declining? Are pastures improving? Are livelihoods becoming more resilient? Are women participating meaningfully in decisions? Are conflicts declining? Is coordination between communities and departments improving? Will there any economic change in rural economy?

This requires baseline data and regular monitoring. Monitoring and evaluation should not become another reporting exercise. It should be a governance tool that helps communities and officials identify what is working, what is failing and what needs to change. The policy cycle should, therefore, be clear: Community evidence ? analysis ? learning ? policy recommendation ? implementation ? monitoring ? course correction.

Such an approach can make Banjar a valuable learning site for Himachal Pradesh. Over five or 10 years, evidence from the CFR areas can inform wider policies on forests, water security, climate resilience, rural livelihoods and local governance.

The state should consider developing a long-term CFR-NRM learning framework, with common indicators, participatory monitoring, social accountability and periodic independent evaluation. Data generated by communities should feed into panchayat planning, departmental programmes and district-level policy decisions. The greatest opportunity lies in making the CFR more than a legal entitlement. It can become a platform for ecological restoration, livelihood security and democratic governance. But this will require institutional support after recognition - not just recognition itself.

Banjar can demonstrate that community rights and the state’s capacity need not be competing ideas. The state can provide law, finance, technical knowledge and institutional support while communities can provide local knowledge, stewardship and social legitimacy. The real measure of success, therefore, will not be how many rights have been recognised, but what those rights achieve over time. If they lead to healthier forests, safer water sources, stronger livelihoods, greater accountability and more capable local institutions, the CFR recognition will have fulfilled its larger promise. The certificate may mark the beginning of the process. The real work starts after it.

The writer is a governance and development professional, monitoring and

evaluation expert