DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bank officers extend helping hand to rain-hit families

Bank officers extend helping hand to rain-hit families

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ration kits were distributed at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Palampur.
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Canara Bank Officers Association, Kangra, has launched a commendable initiative to support families affected by the recent heavy rains in the state. Ration kits containing flour, rice, cooking oil, pulses, spices and other essential items were distributed at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Palampur.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Varun Rana, Branch Manager of Canara Bank Palampur, along with his staff, was present. He shared that the initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Ravi Kumar, General Secretary of the Canara Bank Officers Association (Himachal Unit) and Sumeet Sharma, Regional Secretary.

He added that through this effort, the association has demonstrated its social responsibility towards disaster-affected communities.

Advertisement

Officers and employees from Canara Bank branches in Maranda, Saloh, Bhawarna and Bagora also participated in the distribution drive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts