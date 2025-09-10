Bank officers extend helping hand to rain-hit families

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Canara Bank Officers Association, Kangra, has launched a commendable initiative to support families affected by the recent heavy rains in the state. Ration kits containing flour, rice, cooking oil, pulses, spices and other essential items were distributed at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Palampur.

On the occasion, Varun Rana, Branch Manager of Canara Bank Palampur, along with his staff, was present. He shared that the initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Ravi Kumar, General Secretary of the Canara Bank Officers Association (Himachal Unit) and Sumeet Sharma, Regional Secretary.

He added that through this effort, the association has demonstrated its social responsibility towards disaster-affected communities.

Officers and employees from Canara Bank branches in Maranda, Saloh, Bhawarna and Bagora also participated in the distribution drive.