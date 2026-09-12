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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Banking services paralysed as employees strike work in Una

Banking services paralysed as employees strike work in Una

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Bank employees, under the United Forum of Bank Unions, protest in front of SBI’s Una branch.
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Banking services were disrupted in Una district today as employees of all nationalised banks, under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), struck work in response to a nationwide 24-hour bandh call.

Anjani Kumar, district coordinator of the Bank Employees Association, said the strike had been called to press for two main demands — implementation of a five-day banking week and changes in the Performance-Linked Incentive (PLI) in consultation with bank union representatives.

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Kumar said the two demands had been pending with the Union Government. He said the Union Ministry of Finance had been delaying the implementation of a five-day working week for banks for a long time, despite such an arrangement being in place in several important government and private sectors.

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Anjani said the Union Government had tried to implement the PLI for bank employees unilaterally. He said the PLI in its present form was highly discriminatory and fraught with disparities. While the Union Government had temporarily halted its implementation, employees were demanding its review and changes in consultation with bank unions, he added.

The striking bank employees assembled in front of the State Bank of India branch and raised slogans against the Union Government and the Union Finance Minister. They demanded immediate redress of their issues, failing which they would intensify their agitation.

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