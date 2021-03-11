Banks asked to extend loan to SC students

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 23

Chairman of the HP Scheduled Caste Commission Virender Kashyap has said the commission is focusing on ensuring zero tolerance in cases of atrocities against the SC people. In Himachal, the cases against the SC people were quite less as compared to other states, he added.

He said private banks were not providing education loans to the SC students on priority. He asked the banks to extend loans to SC students. He directed the district administration and the lead bank manager to ensure that private banks clear at least one case of education loan every year. In case of non-compliance, the commission would take strict action against the banks.

Kashyap chaired a meeting with the district administration here today to review the status of cases and the utilisation of funds under the SC Development Plan (SCDP) in Mandi district. He said that almost 100 per cent funds had been utilised.

Kashyap asked the police to ensure that there was no delay in FIRs in cases related to the SC. He also took stock of the progress of various schemes for the welfare of the community. —