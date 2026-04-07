Banks directed to ensure benefits of govt schemes reach people

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday directed all banks to ensure that all benefits of central and state-sponsored schemes were provided to a large number of people in Shimla district. He told the banks to expedite the formalities for pending applications under various schemes so that people could get their benefits.

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Kashyap, while chairing a district-level committee meeting, said that increasing financial literacy among people was crucial. “With the help of banks, people are not just strengthening themselves through self-employment but are also strengthening the state’s economy,” he added.

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He said that Shimla district had 390 branches of 48 banks and 336 ATMs. “There are 271 bank branches in the rural area. The loan-deposit ratio has reached 46.88. The annual credit plan for the financial year 2025-26 has been achieved at 43.27 per cent. The target for Kisan Credit Cards was 50,000, which has been increased to 94,441. Of these, RuPay cards have been issued to 49,149. A financial assistance of Rs 5.70 crore has been released to 184 self-help groups in the district,” he added.

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Kashyap said that as of December 31, 2025, there were 196,314 bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. “Of these, 22,943 accounts have zero balance. About 1,32,664 RuPay cards have been issued and 655 people have been trained under the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute,” he added.