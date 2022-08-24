Banks will not be privatised: Minister

Shimla, August 23
Public sector banks would not be privatised, said Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad while addressing mediapersons here today. He added that several meetings had been held with banks in the state for providing better services.
Karad said, “As many as four rural areas do not have banking services. I have requested the bank authorities to ensure that their officials stay for four hours a day in these villages.” He added that the state had 45,000 Kisan credit cards and a training camp for societies in villages would be organised to increase this number.
He said that the government was focusing on increasing financial literacy in villages in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). He added that 12 vans would be provided for 12 districts for increasing financial literacy at the block level.
The Union minister said that the per capita income of the state was very high, which would further increase by promoting the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors. He added that the government had started a Jan Samarth app for people to take loans online.
He said that BJP state president Suresh Kashyap had requested him that more branches of banks should be opened in rural areas and the government would do a survey in this regard.
