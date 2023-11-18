Bar body opposes govt move to reinstate SAT

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 17

The HP High Court Bar Association at its general house meeting today unanimously resolved to appeal to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to reconsider the government decision to reinstate the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT).

The association members were of the view that the reinstatement of the SAT would not be a litigant-friendly decision. It would instead cause a lot of problems to the litigants. “The SAT had been disbanded twice in the past, therefore reinstating it would be against the interests of the litigants. The decisions in cases will be delayed, adversely affecting the interests of the employees,” they said.

Ajit Saklani, vice-president of the Bar Association, said that they would request the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision. The strength of Judges in the Himachal High Court has increased from 13 to 17 and additional accommodation has also been made available on the court premises.

