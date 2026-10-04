Bara Bhangal gets natural farming panchayat status

Bara Bhangal, one of Himachal Pradesh’s remotest settlements, has been formally declared a “Natural Farming Gram Panchayat”, giving official recognition to its traditional, chemical-free farming practices.

A notification issued by Agriculture Secretary C Palrasu and recently published in the state government’s e-Gazette declares the Bara Bhangal area of Baijnath development block in Kangra district a natural farming panchayat with immediate effect. It prohibits the import, sale, distribution and use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers for agriculture and horticulture crops in the area. The restrictions also extend to animal and poultry feed.

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All departments concerned, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Rural Development, besides state marketing boards and agriculture and horticulture universities, have been directed to take necessary measures to support the initiative.

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The move comes nearly three months after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a two-day visit to Bara Bhangal in June, announced plans to accord the area natural farming panchayat status and launch a branding initiative for its naturally grown “rajmah” (kidney beans). The Chief Minister had also encouraged farmers to diversify into walnut and chestnut cultivation.

Bara Bhangal, one of Kangra’s most remote settlements, lies deep in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges and remains cut off for several months during the winter. The remote village is accessible only through strenuous multi-day treks across high mountain passes, including the 4,800-metre-high Thamsar Jot or via difficult trails from neighbouring Chamba district. A third route is from Manali across the 4,850-metre-high Kalihani Pass, but it is less frequented due to the difficult trek.

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Its difficult terrain and isolation have helped preserve traditional agriculture and livestock-based livelihoods, making the new status particularly significant for the region. Besides “rajmah”, farmers in Bara Bhangal grow barley, potatoes, cauliflower, cabbage and coarse cereals. The state government last year had declared the tribal Pangi valley a natural farming subdivision, making it the first region in the state to get this tag.

Fresh push to mobile phone connectivity plan

Meanwhile, efforts are also under way to bring Bara Bhangal out of the communication shadow that has long compounded its isolation. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, at a meeting held earlier this week, directed the BSNL to revive the process for installing a telecommunication tower in the area on the basis of a feasibility survey conducted in 2024.

The BSNL has been asked to prepare a detailed cost estimate, including the logistics cost of transporting the tower, equipment and other material by helicopter. The proposal will subsequently be submitted to the state government for necessary approvals and funding.

The 2024 survey by the BSNL had found the project feasible but difficult terrain and logistical challenges stalled further progress. At present, the administration has provided a satellite phone to the panchayat so that local people could connect with the outside world during emergencies.

Bairwa said that mobile phone connectivity in Bara Bhangal would be crucial not only for communication but also for disaster management, emergency response, rescue operations and coordination during the monsoon and other emergencies.