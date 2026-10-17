Baramasa — where Kangra painters turned 12 months into poetry

Baramasa, the poetic celebration of all 12 months, found its most evocative visual expression in the hands of the Pahari painters of Kangra. What Hindi poets described in words, the artists of Kangra school transformed into colour, line, landscape and human emotions.

Among the finest examples is a set of 12 paintings dating back to around 1790, the reign of Raja Sansar Chand when the Kangra miniature art was at its artistic zenith. Still in the collection of the Raja of Lambagraon, the series draws upon the tenth chapter of Kavipriya, the celebrated work of famous Hindi poet Keshav Das.

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The paintings narrate the changing moods of the year from Chaitra (March-April) to Phalguna (February-March), through the voice of a ‘nayika’ (woman) pleading with her beloved ‘nayak’ not to undertake a journey. She evokes the pleasures and emotions associated with each month, turning the changing seasons into a metaphor for love, longing and togetherness.

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In the Kangra interpretation, the poetic world is unmistakably local. The landscapes, settlements and architecture recall Tira-Sujanpur, Alampur and the countryside along the Beas passing through the most picturesque Guler valley -- the birthplace of this unique art form. Radha and Lord Krishna occupy the foreground, their attire changing with seasons, while the landscape behind them becomes a living calendar.

Native vegetation, animals, water, clouds and human activity respond to the changing temperature and weather. The monsoon showers bring peacocks into ecstatic display; the winter drives people towards warmth; the spring rejuvenates the landscape. Nature is not merely a backdrop but an active participant in the entire story.

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The Baramasa tradition travelled across the wider Pahari region. Comparable sets are preserved at the Bharat Kala Bhavan in Varanasi, the Bhuri Singh Museum in Chamba and the Kasturbhai Lalbhai Museum in Ahmedabad. One series, possibly painted at Siba during the rule of Raja Gobind Singh (1820-30), depicts two fortresses flanking a river, recalling the historic forts of Dada and Siba along the Beas.

The paintings also offer clues to the movement of artists across the hill states. A painting of ‘Asoja’, bearing an inscription from Kavipriya and signed by Chhaju, is particularly significant. Chhaju was the grandson of celebrated Guler painter Nainsukh and son of Kama, who is believed to have migrated from Kangra to Chamba. The works depicting ‘Magha’ and ‘Karttika’ at the Bharat Kala Bhavan are also attributed to Chhaju.

These watercolours are more than illustrations of a poetic text. They are visual documents of Kangra’s ecology, architecture, customs and emotional life — an exquisite testament to a civilisation in which nature, love and art moved to the rhythm of the seasons.

A year painted in colours of Kangra

The changing seasons of Kangra find an expression in local folklores and music, besides unfolding in miniature paintings, each month bringing its own colours, moods and rhythms of life.

The year begins as Chait (mid-March) arrives to the cooing of doves, while yellow mustard flowers sway like a sea of gold corresponding to spring (Vasant) in the fertile Kangra valley, followed by Baisakh, when trees burst into fresh foliage with the coppery leaves of the peepal — a bliss to adore. Baisakhi (Basoa) fairs on the harvesting of the Rabi crop is accompanied by wrestling bouts.

By Jyeshtha, the summer sun starts scorching the earth. The sky turns coppery, dust fills the air and peacocks sit almost motionless among trees, seemingly waiting for the monsoon. Thereafter, Ashadha brings hot winds that parch the vegetation, driving people, birds and animals into the shade.

Then come clouds. The first monsoon showers bring relief to farmers and delight to lovers --which finds a romanticised expression in many literary works. Peacocks celebrate the purple clouds and the rumbling thunder by spreading their iridescent tails like magnificent fans. Bhadon witnesses incessant rain, gusty winds and dripping foliage creating an intensely romantic landscape. Those separated from their loved ones yearn for reunion. The depiction of flying birds in the paintings establishes beyond doubt that migration in Kangra hills has been an age-old phenomenon, truly captured by Pahari painters.

With Ashvina, the rains retreat. The sky turns deep blue, the air becomes cool and clear, and the autumn arrives like a newly-wed bride, adorned with ripening paddy. Agahana heralds the winter, shortening days and lengthening nights. Pausha glows with festive warmth, while Magha brings flowers along riverbanks and the melodious calls of swans.

By Phalguna (February-March), mist and dew envelop the landscape. The cold drives people and cattle towards warmth, while woollen-clad lovers sit on terraces, gazing at the snow-covered Dhauladhar — a fitting finale to the nature’s year-long spectacle.