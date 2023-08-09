Baridhar in Arki to be developed as tourist spot: CPS

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 8

The famous religious site of Baridhar in Arki sub-division would be developed as a tourist spot. This was stated by Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthy who was addressing people at Saryanj gram panchayat after inaugurating Van Mahotsav programme.

“A master plan has been prepared to develop Baridhar as a key religious pilgrimage centre where a ropeway would be set up from Svava village to Baridhar. The detailed project report of this ropeway was being prepared,” informed Awasthy.

A sum of Rs 200 crore would be spent on setting up a ropeway and creating other facilities. A site measuring 103 bighas has been identified for it.

“The area has immense scope of developing tourism which can open avenues for self-employment as well as employment generation,” stated the CPS. He urged the people to cooperate for the development of the area.

Awasthy said that developing better health facilities in Arki was his priority. “Seven specialists have been deputed at civil hospital at Arki to provide health services,” he said.

He assured the people that money would not be a constraint for developing the Arki Assembly segment.

He planted a sapling of deodar and kick-started the 74th Van Mahotsav. He urged the people to take care of the saplings and help in environment conservation.

