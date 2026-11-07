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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Baroh’s Shri Krishna Temple lacks basic facilities for pilgrims, tourists

Baroh’s Shri Krishna Temple lacks basic facilities for pilgrims, tourists

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The historic Shri Krishna Temple at Baroh in Nagrota Bagwan.
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Even as the government seeks to develop Kangra as the tourism capital of Himachal Pradesh, the historic Shri Krishna Temple at Baroh in Nagrota Bagwan continues to lack even basic facilities for tourists. Renowned for its exquisite stone carvings and religious significance, the temple attracts pilgrims and visitors from far and wide. However, tourists travelling to the temple from Nagrota Bagwan via Nihargalu, Chhughera and Sarotri do not find even one proper dhaba or restaurant along the route, making the journey less convenient for them.

Residents and social organisations have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to establish a Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotel at Baroh. They say that the facility will provide accommodation and dining options to tourists while generating employment and business opportunities for the local youth.

Saddun gram panchayat pradhan Archana Kumari and social worker Balwinder Singh Bablu said that the temple had immense potential to emerge as a major religious tourism destination. However, the lack of basic infrastructure was preventing the area from attracting more visitors.

Kangra district received around 8.26 lakh tourists in 2025, hence residents have questioned why rural heritage destinations such as Baroh continue to remain neglected. They believe developing facilities around the temple will help promote religious tourism and boost the local economy.

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Residents hope that HPTDC Vice-Chairman and local MLA Raghubir Singh Bali will take up the demand on priority and help bring the Changar region on the state’s tourism map.

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