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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Barotiwala shopkeeper gets Rs 15L extortion threat

Barotiwala shopkeeper gets Rs 15L extortion threat

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:55 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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A Barotiwala resident lodged an FIR on Tuesday, alleging that two armed youths had threatened him to pay Rs 15 lakh as extortion money.

Abhishek, a resident of Dasoramajra village in Barotiwala, who runs a garment shop at Him Land City Market, stated in his complaint to the police that he had been receiving threatening phone calls over the past few days, with the callers demanding Rs 15 lakh as extortion money.

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According to the complaint, two youths carrying pistols and with their faces covered entered his shop at around 12 noon on Monday and demanded Rs 15 lakh from Prakash, who was present there. Abhishek, who was contacted over the phone, was told to pay the extortion amount or face the consequences. The youths allegedly threatened to shoot him and his family if he failed to comply with their demand.

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Abhishek has sought police protection for himself and his family in view of the threats.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman confirmed that the Barotiwala police had registered an FIR under Sections 329(4), 308(3), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the case. Further investigation was underway, he added.

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