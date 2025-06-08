Barrier to progress: Kandwal toll dispute escalates

Residents living within a 500-m radius of the toll tax barrier at Kandwal in Nurpur have voiced opposition to what they term the “forcible collection of entry tax” by the state Excise Department. The barrier, set up around 300m from the interstate boundary, has become a flashpoint for agitation.

Under the banner of the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO), the affected residents have submitted a formal memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, seeking immediate intervention. They have also lodged complaints with the Chief Minister’s helpline, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of the Excise and Taxation Revenue Department in Nurpur.

Key local figures, including Rajesh Pathania, Additional Director of the IHRO, and Narinder Kumar, Pradhan of Kandwal Gram Panchayat, have been spearheading the protest. They allege that tractor-trailers and tippers carrying construction material like gravel and sand from stone crushers on the Chakki rivulet — within Himachal Pradesh’s jurisdiction — are being unjustly charged heavy toll for moving goods within the state.

They claim this entry tax — Rs 170, Rs 320 and Rs 570 based on load capacities ranging from 20 to 250 quintals — is in gross violation of the HP Toll Policy Act and its latest notification for FY 2025-26. “This so-called ‘Goonda Tax’ is not just illegal, but could also lead to law and order issues if not stopped immediately,” warned protesters.

The IHRO has pointed out that the toll barrier should be located at the state’s entry point, not 300m inside, making it unjust for local goods vehicles to pay for movement entirely within Himachal Pradesh. The residents are demanding full exemption for intra-state goods transport originating and terminating within the region.

Preetpal Singh, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise (Nurpur), responded by stating that the relocation of the toll barrier is beyond his jurisdiction. He noted that vehicles carrying up to 20 quintals have been exempted from entry tax, but added: “I am seeking clarification from higher authorities regarding the tax collection from goods vehicles over 20 quintals, especially those returning from Jassur without crossing Himachal’s boundary.”

The ambiguity in the current toll notification has created a contentious situation between locals and the toll contractor awarded the site for this financial year. Local authorities, meanwhile, have been unable to pacify the agitated residents, deepening the rift. As tensions rise, the community has warned of a stir if their demands are not addressed, raising broader concerns about policy clarity, governance and residents’ rights at Himachal’s interstate borders.