Barring one, all Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh given ticket

Shimla October 18

The Congress today announced the first list of 46 candidates for the Vidhan Sabha poll.

The Congress, while taking the lead in finalising ticket for 46 of the 68 Assembly seats, has fielded all its 20 MLAs, barring Jagat Singh Negi, who represents the Kinnaur seat. A decision on the Kinnaur seat is pending as State Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari has staked claim for the ticket. The decision on 22 seats is still pending and the final list is expected to be issued tomorrow.

The children of former ministers and MLAs whose names figure in the list are Harshwardhan Chauhan (Shillai), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala), Vinay Kumar (Renukaji), Rohit Thakur (Jubbal-Kotkhai), Ajay Mahajan (Nurpur), Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla Rural), Ashish Butail (Palampur), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur) and Raghubir Singh Bali (Nagrota). — TNS