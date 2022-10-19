Barring one, all Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh given ticket

Shimla October 18
The Congress today announced the first list of 46 candidates for the Vidhan Sabha poll.
The Congress, while taking the lead in finalising ticket for 46 of the 68 Assembly seats, has fielded all its 20 MLAs, barring Jagat Singh Negi, who represents the Kinnaur seat. A decision on the Kinnaur seat is pending as State Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari has staked claim for the ticket. The decision on 22 seats is still pending and the final list is expected to be issued tomorrow.
The children of former ministers and MLAs whose names figure in the list are Harshwardhan Chauhan (Shillai), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala), Vinay Kumar (Renukaji), Rohit Thakur (Jubbal-Kotkhai), Ajay Mahajan (Nurpur), Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla Rural), Ashish Butail (Palampur), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur) and Raghubir Singh Bali (Nagrota). — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...