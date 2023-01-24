Barsar primary health centre to get Rs 2.7cr

Hamirpur, January 23
The state government has sanctioned Rs 2.7 crore for the construction of the building for the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Chakmoh in Barsar subdivision of the district.
Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said this at the annual prize distribution function of Government Senior Secondary School, Loharli, in the constituency yesterday.
He also announced Rs 10 lakh grant each for the construction of additional classrooms, gym and basketball court in the school. He announced Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a stage and Rs 2 lakh for the repair of the school ground.
He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had prioritised health, education and infrastructure development in the state. Earlier, the MLA awarded prizes to the students of the school for their achievements in academics, sports and extracurricular activities.
