Barsar to have fire station: MLA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 31

Barsar town will soon have a fire station for which an amount of Rs 6 crore has been earmarked. This was stated by Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while addressing a gathering at Ralli-Jajri village on the annual prize distribution function of a school.

The MLA said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had sanctioned funds for the same. The constituency has vast area under pine forests, which are highly sensitive to fire. The fire station would be equipped with latest fire-fighting equipment and vehicles.