Barthana in Jubbal-Kotkhai gets Rs 1.6 crore water supply project

Shimla, March 9
Education Minister Rohit Thakur today inaugurated a drinking water supply scheme constructed at a cost of Rs 1.67 crore in the Barthata gram panchayat in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Education Minister said the state government was undertaking unprecedented developmental activities in the Jubbal-Kotkhai-Nawar Assembly constituency. He said the government was making special efforts to build a network of roads in the apple belt as good roads were required to transport the produce to the market.
“This Assembly constituency has got the maximum number of roads approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” Thakur added.
The Education Minister then reached Dhansar village of Jhalta gram panchayat, where he laid the foundation stone of the community hall. The hall is set to be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 30 lakh.
Thakur said the first instalment of Rs 10 lakh had already been announced for the construction of the hall.
