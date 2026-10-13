‘Baseless’: Shandil, Chauhan hit back at Nadda’s remarks on Himachal’s finances

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Monday termed Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda’s remarks on the state government’s financial management “politically motivated” and “factually baseless”. They said the remarks reflected the BJP’s negative approach to governance and its growing frustration over its declining support base in the state.

The ministers said the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was being implemented in the state, with the Centre contributing 90 per cent of the funding and the state bearing the remaining 10 per cent.

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However, they alleged that the Centre had not released Rs 112 crore due to the state under the scheme for the period from 2021 to 2026. They said around 2.85 lakh people had received treatment under the scheme since 2023, during the tenure of the present government, at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

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They claimed that, against the state’s stipulated share of around Rs 60 crore, the government had mobilised Rs 203 crore from its own resources to meet additional expenditure. They said Rs 360 crore had been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. However, a significant portion of the funds was yet to be released, leaving several infrastructure projects incomplete, they added.