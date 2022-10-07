Basic amenities continue to elude tourists at Bir-Billing

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 6

The state government’s decision to create a special area development authority (SADA) for Bir-Billing, the world renowned paragliding site, has failed to ensure planned and organised development in the area.

Billing, located 9,000 above sea level, is a preferred choice for paragliding enthusiasts from across the country and the world. But thousands of tourists visiting the area don’t have access to basic amenities.

Parking lot under construction A master plan for the development of Billing is in pipeline and the state Tourism Department will soon execute it. In first phase a parking is under construction near landing site. Other development will be carried out in phased manner. — Saleem Aazam, SDM, Baijnath

The road leading to site is in bad shape and needs immediate maintenance work. It hasn’t been carpeted for over two years. As a result, numerous potholes have appeared on the road.

The site also lacks proper water supply and sanitation facilities. Tourists have to carry water bottles with them. Besides, there is no proper parking facilities in the area.

A local, Chaman Dohroo, says, “Bir and Billing have emerged as major tourist spots in the past 10 years. But still no basic amenities are available at these places.” A senior citizen, Krishan Soni, who resides in Bir, said the state government should come up with a concrete plan for the development of both the places to save these from turning into a slum.

In the absence of any initiative from the state government, dozens of hotels and buildings have come up here in a haphazard manner. Locals fear that if timely steps aren’t taken by the state government and Town and Country Planning Department, the area may suffer the fate of McLeodganj, Shimla and Manali, which have witnessed unorganised planning and suffer huge traffic snarls.

