Basic facilities to be provided at shrines: CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/Hamirpur,

February 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his wife Kamlesh Thakur, paid obeisance at Mata Jawalaji temple in Kangra district today.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons at Jawalamukhi, said that religious places would be provided with all basic amenities to facilitate devotees. Besides parking spaces, basic infrastructure would be strengthened at all religious shrines, he added.

He said, “The government is mulling to develop Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state. This will go a long way in enhancing the income of local people.”

The Chief Minister said that the government was taking steps to strengthen air connectivity to attract high-end and international tourists to the state. “Much needs to be done to develop infrastructure to promote tourism at a large scale. The government is focusing on strengthening infrastructure by building helipads, ropeways, promoting water sports, archery and religious tourism,” he added.

Sukhu said that water sports activities would soon be started in the Pong dam reservoir. “The state government is planning to build a zoo of international standards at Dehra in Kangra and also a golf course of global standards in the district,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister was accorded a rousing reception at various places en route to Jawalamukhi. Besides listening to the grievances of people, he also interacted with mediapersons.

Chief Minister’s Political Adviser Sunil Sharma, Chief Minister’s OSD Gopal Sharma, MLA Sanjay Rattan and senior Congress leader Surinder Mankotia were present on the occasion.

At Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Sukhu said that the government had zero tolerance for corruption and mafia raj. He alleged that mining, liquor and forest mafias, which had enjoyed patronage of the previous BJP government, were active in the state. He added that the government would not allow anyone to exploit rich resources of the state.