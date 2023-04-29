Basketball tourney kicks off at Loreto Inter School

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

The Loreto Inter School Basket Ball Tournament started on school premises here today. Eleven teams from nine different schools are participating in the tournament.

The event was inaugurated by Rajesh Sharma, Director, Samagar Shiksha. He commended the school authorities for organising such events wherein got an opportunity to manifest and exhibit their potential.

He motivated students to follow ethical sportsmanship qualities and forge new bonds of friendships. He congratulated students and escorting teachers for grooming and training the upcoming players. Veena Chauhan, senior school co-ordinator, felicitated the chief guest on behalf of the principal. The matches will be played on knockout basis. Prize distribution ceremony would be held tomorrow after all matches finished.