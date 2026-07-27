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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Battles of Tololing & Tiger Hill changed course of Kargil War: Brig Kushal Thakur (retd)

Battles of Tololing & Tiger Hill changed course of Kargil War: Brig Kushal Thakur (retd)

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Brig Kushal Thakur (retd).
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Emphasising that the sacrifices made during the Kargil War continue to inspire the nation, Brig Kushal Thakur (retd), former Commanding Officer of 18 Grenadiers, urged the youth to uphold the values of patriotism, courage and selfless service while remembering the heroes of the 1999 conflict.

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Talking to The Tribune on the occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Brig Thakur described the battles of Tololing and Tiger Hill as the turning point of the war.

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Paying tributes to the fallen, he remembered Lt Col R Vishwanathan, Maj Rajesh Adhikari and other brave soldiers of 18 Grenadiers, saying their courage symbolised the highest traditions of the Army.

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Recalling the difficult conditions during the conflict, Brig Thakur said the battalion fought with limited intelligence and severe logistical challenges.

Comparing the Kargil War with modern military operations such as Operation Sindoor, Brigadier Thakur said technology has transformed warfare through drones, real-time surveillance and precision-guided weapons, but human courage remains the decisive factor.

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Sharing memories that continue to inspire him, Brigadier Thakur recalled his final conversations with Lt Col Vishwanathan and Maj Rajesh Adhikari before they laid down their lives. He said seeing the Tricolour flying atop Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999, was a deeply emotional moment and a tribute to every fallen comrade.

Addressing India’s youth, Brig Thakur urged them to understand that sacrifice and patriotism are timeless values. “Whether you join the Armed Forces or serve the nation in any other profession, always place the country before self. Let the stories of Tololing and Tiger Hill remind you of your duty towards the nation,” he said.

He called for preserving the legacy of Kargil’s heroes by including their stories in school curricula and supporting the families of martyrs.

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