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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bawa Hardeep re-elected HP INTUC president

Bawa Hardeep re-elected HP INTUC president

Singh said the INTUC will focus on organising workers across the state, particularly those in the unorganised, contractual and outsourced sectors

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Subhash Rajta
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Nalagarh MLA Bawa Hardeep Singh has been unanimously re-elected president of the Himachal Pradesh (HP) Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) at its state-level conference held here today. The delegates authorised Singh to constitute the state working committee within a month. Addressing the conference, Singh said the INTUC would focus on organising workers across the state, particularly those in the unorganised, contractual and outsourced sectors. He said the organisation would take up issues of outsourced employees, including minimum wages, job security and statutory service benefits, with the government.

He said these demands had been raised with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had assured the delegation that labour laws would be implemented in letter and spirit. A delegation led by National INTUC secretary Sanjay Gaba and Singh also met the Chief Minister today to discuss workers’ issues, including minimum wages and social security benefits for gig workers.

Gaba said the INTUC opposed the new labour codes, arguing that they weakened protections available under the earlier 44 labour laws. He said the organisation would seek amendments to make the codes more worker-friendly.

The conference also resolved to strengthen the INTUC’s presence across Himachal Pradesh and mobilise workers from different sectors.

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