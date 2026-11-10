BBMB case win milestone for Himachal in protecting its legitimate rights: Pathania

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania has termed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) case a major victory for Himachal Pradesh in protecting its rights.

Pathania, while addressing mediapersons at the Mini Secretariat in Dharamsala, said that the landmark verdict was the outcome of the state government’s sustained efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and effective representation by the officials and the legal team.

Pathania said that Himachal Pradesh had been fighting for its legitimate rights in the BBMB power projects for a long time. The state government had strongly presented its case in the Supreme Court, resulting in a historic decision in favour of Himachal. He described the verdict as a matter of pride for the people of the state.

He said that Himachal Pradesh had secured a 7.19 per cent share in the BBMB projects. The decision was expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore for the state. Over the next 20 years, Himachal would receive 11,973 crore units of electricity, providing a significant boost to its economy and strengthening resources for development initiatives.

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Pathania said that the state government had launched a major campaign of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ (systemic change) and had also secured victories in legal battles concerning the Wildflower Hall hotel and the Karchham-Wangtoo hydropower project.

He said that the Chief Minister was committed to bringing about systemic change through governance and ensuring that the state’s resources were utilised for public welfare. The government was making sustained efforts to safeguard Himachal’s economic interests through better resource management, revenue generation and fiscal discipline,

he claimed.

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Pathania said that Himachal’s rivers and water resources were invaluable assets. “The state makes a significant contribution to the country through its water resources and clean environment and deserves appropriate economic returns for it,” he added.