BBMB to map Beas flood-risk zones from Pandoh to Dehra

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is preparing a comprehensive dam-break analysis and emergency action plan for people living along the Beas from Pandoh Dam in Mandi district to Dehra in Kangra district. The initiative, being undertaken for the first time in the area, aims to identify locations and populations that could be affected by sudden water releases from the dam, flashfloods, cloudbursts or other extreme weather events.

Advertisement

The proposal is being prepared with assistance from the ICED Centre of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. Under the proposed plan, an around 135-km stretch of the Beas across Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra districts will be mapped and vulnerable populations divided into three risk zones.

Advertisement

The green zone will comprise areas where water is expected to remain within the normal range. The blue zone will include locations that could face a threat in the event of higher-than-normal water releases from Pandoh Dam. The red zone will cover areas that could potentially be inundated if exceptionally large quantities of water have to be released due to flashfloods, cloudbursts or other extreme weather events.

Advertisement

Additional Superintending Engineer, BBMB, Pandoh, Chandramani Sharma said identifying vulnerable areas and residents would significantly improve emergency preparedness. Besides residential houses, other properties falling within potential inundation zones would also be identified.

Sharma said district administrations of Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra were informed before water was released from the dam. However, mapping the potentially affected population under the proposed plan would enable authorities to issue targeted alerts and evacuate residents to safer locations well in advance.

Advertisement

As part of the emergency preparedness mechanism, the BBMB also plans to collect mobile phone numbers of people living in identified vulnerable areas and create a dedicated database. The information would be used to send emergency alerts, warnings and other messages during critical situations.

According to Sharma, the proposal is being developed in three parts. The first has already been completed, while work on the second component is underway based on the initial findings.

The exercise is expected to provide a structured framework for communication, warning and evacuation in the event of sudden water releases or extreme weather conditions. The draft report is expected to be ready within six months.