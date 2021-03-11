BBN belt to be under central corridor project

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 18

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) will develop the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) Node under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor Project.

An NICDC team visited the BBN area and met stakeholders for development of this node last week. It also took stock of the existing infrastructure. It is one of the 32 such areas identified for development in 11 industrial corridors under the Bharatmala Project and it aimed at attracting more investment.

The team took inputs from officials of various departments for master plan and preliminary engineering, besides taking the perspective of the local industry in the area.

Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, said the project would provide the better ease of logistics for the industry and create jobs and economic growth.

Tilak Raj Sharma, Additional Director, Industries, advised the team to identify the existing infrastructural gaps and plug these in the proposed master plan.

Rajesh Prajapati, Director of Industries, expressed confidence that the land in the BBN area would be judiciously used for developing the state-of-the-art integrated industrial cluster along with good residential and social infrastructure.

The project will be implemented in cooperation with the state government, which will provide land as its share of equity while the cost for the development of the node would be borne by the Union government. A joint special purpose vehicle would be formed for the development of the node.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 3,000 crore.