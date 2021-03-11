BBN belt under central Industrial corridor project

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 12

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) will develop the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) node under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor Project.

An NICDC team visited the BBN area last week and met stakeholders for the development of the node. It also took stock of the existing infrastructure. It is one of the 32 such areas identified for development in 11 industrial corridors under the Bharatmala Project and it aimed at attracting more investment.

The team took inputs from officials of various departments for the master plan and preliminary engineering.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the project would provide better ease of logistics to the industry and create jobs and spur economic growth.

Tilak Raj Sharma, Additional Director, Industries, advised the team to identify the existing infrastructural gaps and plug these in the proposed master plan.

Rajesh Prajapati, Director of Industries, expressed confidence that the land in the BBN area would be judiciously used for developing the state-of-the-art integrated industrial cluster along with good residential and social infrastructure.