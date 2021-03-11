Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, boys scale Mount Yunam

A mountaineering team from Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, has scaled Mount Yunam (6,111 metre). The eight-membered team reached the summit with expedition leader Amod Talwalkar. They were accompanied by four mountaineering instructors. Talwalkar said by God’s grace, they all made it to the summit safely.

Four students clear JEE-Mains

Four students, Srijan Patial, Sonali, Lavish Jain and Adarsh of Alpine Public School have cleared IIT JEE-Mains. Principal Prem Joshi said Srijan has secured the top position in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region by securing 93.97 per cent marks. Adarsh, Sonali and Lavish scored 92.5 per cent, 92.58 per cent and 88.30 per cent marks, respectively.

Noble laureate birth anni celebrated

Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, in Solan district organised an event on the 100th birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Dr Har Gobind Khorana on the theme ‘Innovations in Science and Technology for Healthcare, Environment and Industrial Development’. Students of various schools participated in quiz and poster-making competitions organised on the occasion. Onamh Sharma and Eklavya Chauhan from MRA DAV Public School, Solan, won the quiz competition while Ananya Verma of DAV Public School, New Shimla, won the poster-making contest.

Tree plantation drive

The NSS unit of Government Senior Secondary School, Koti, celebrated 'Van Mahotsav' by planting around 250 saplings on the school premises. The students also took out an awareness rally in the Koti market, in which they sensitised the people about the ways to protect the environment.

