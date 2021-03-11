BCS cricket squad gears up for UK tour

Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, will embark on an U-15 cricket tour of the UK from June 8 to 21. It’s the first international cricket tour of its kind in the school’s history. The squad of 33 boys will play matches against some of the most prestigious schools in the UK including Eton College, Marlborough and Westminster. In addition to the cricket fixtures, the boys will also get to visit some of London’s iconic sights. BCS Director Simon Weale, who will lead the trip, said, “This should be a wonderful opportunity for the boys to experience another culture, make friends and develop their cricketing skills.”

Celebrating DAV Foundation Day

MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, celebrated DAV Foundation Day with gaiety. The celebration commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and garlanding portraits of Mahatma Hansraj and Swami Dayanand Saraswati by Principal MR Rana and the faculty.

Shoolini University gets award

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has been awarded the second prize by the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia for their ‘outstanding support to students’. The university has the facility of coaching students through the partnership with International Coaching Federation. Under the programme, over 600 students have been coached with the help of 100 International ICF Credentialed Coaches.

Refresher Course concludes

As many as 35 participants took part in the Science Academies’ Refresher Course in Experimental Physics, which concluded in Mandi today. Professor DD Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, presided over the event. The event was organised by Vallabh Government College, Mandi, in collaboration with Panjab University, Chandigarh.