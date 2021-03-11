BCS pupils excel in athletics

Hanvender Pal Singh of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, won gold in three events - 100 m, 200 m and long jump - in the Shimla district athletics championship at Rohru. He also won a bronze medaI in the shot put event. Meanwhile, Mridul Nagpal won gold in 800 m and silver in 1500 m. The school also fared well in the shooting event, winning a total of 10 medals.

Doubts raised over recruitment

The SFI and the DYFI has alleged that the recruitment process for the recently advertised 548 posts of assistant professor is unlikely to be fair and transparent. The two organisations said the final selection would be based entirely on the marks candidates are given in the interview. The spokesperson from the two organisations said the written exam would be of 100 marks and the interview of the selected candidates will also be of 100 marks. However, they said, the marks of the written exam would not be considered for the final selection, which may mean that well-connected candidates might get selected.

Bilaspur boy cracks AISSEE

Shivansh Bhardwaj (11) from Hatwar village in Bilaspur has cracked All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE). Shivansh, who wishes to join the Defence forces, did his schooling from a public school in Baddi. He said, “I read different newspapers for update my knowledge and my teachers at an academy in Chandigarh provided study material and cleared my doubts. He said he would try to join the Sainik School, Ghorakhal, in Uttarakhand or Sainik School, Sujanpur Tihra,HP.