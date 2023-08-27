BCS win soccer tournament

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

Bishop Cotton School (BCS) has won the 11th Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton Memorial Soccer Tournament by defeating The Lawrence School, Sanawar, in the final match.

Seven schools — The Lawrence School, Sanawar; Army Public School, Dagshai; Sacred Souls School, Chandigarh; Pinegrove School, Dharampur; Durga Public School, Solan; St Edwards’ School, Shimla; and the Bishop Cotton School, Shimla — participated in the tournament.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the tournament was a success and concluded in the most dramatic style.

