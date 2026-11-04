Bear attack in Baijnath highlights growing human-wildlife conflict; injured man hospitalised

Growing incidents of wild animals straying into human settlements in the lower hills of Kangra district have once again raised concerns over increasing human-wildlife conflict. In the latest incident, a man was seriously injured after being attacked by a wild bear near Nain village in the Uttarla area of Baijnath subdivision on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Punjab Singh, a resident of Karot village, was reportedly on his way to attend to some work near Nain village when a wild bear suddenly emerged from thick bushes and attacked him. The animal inflicted multiple injuries on his face and other parts of his body, leaving him seriously wounded.

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He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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Range Officer Deepak Kumar said the Forest Department had taken note of the incident and assured that immediate financial assistance would be provided to the injured person. The department would also bear the expenses incurred on his medical treatment, he added.

The incident has brought the growing problem of wild animals descending from higher forest areas towards human habitations into sharp focus. Residents believe that declining availability of natural food and fodder in forests is forcing wild animals, including bears, leopards and wild boars, to venture into lower hill areas in search of food.

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With villages increasingly surrounded by forest patches, orchards and agricultural fields, encounters between humans and wild animals have become a major concern for rural communities. People going to their fields, collecting fodder, walking along village paths or carrying out routine agricultural activities remain particularly vulnerable to sudden encounters.

Environmental changes, shrinking natural habitats, degradation of forest resources and increasing human interference in wildlife corridors are among the factors that can contribute to such conflicts. The availability of food near human settlements may also attract wild animals towards inhabited areas.

Residents of the affected areas have urged the Forest Department to take preventive measures, intensify monitoring of vulnerable forest stretches and create awareness among villagers about precautions to be taken while moving through areas frequented by wild animals.They have also called for steps to improve natural food availability in forests and protect wildlife habitats so that animals are not compelled to venture closer to human settlements.

The latest bear attack has once again underlined the need for a comprehensive strategy to minimise human-wildlife conflict and ensure the safety of both rural residents and wildlife in the lower hills of Kangra district.