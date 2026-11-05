Beat that captivates: Sanawar takes home honours at national band championship

Competing against leading public schools from across the country, a contingent from Lawrence School, Sanawar, won the Best Drummer and Best Costume trophies at the All India IPSC Band Championship 2026. The championship was held at The Rajkumar College, Rajkot, Gujarat, on November 2 and 3.

In the individual category, Tunir Tawar was adjudged the Best Drummer of the championship and received an individual trophy for his performance. The school band also won the overall Best Costume trophy, earning praise from the judges for its smart presentation, immaculate attire and discipline on the field. The Senior Master and the school management congratulated the team on its achievement.

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Headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta said, “The remarkable achievement of our students at the All India IPSC Band Championship is a matter of immense pride for the entire Sanawar fraternity. Such accomplishments reflect the students’ perseverance and the school’s rich tradition of co-curricular activities.”