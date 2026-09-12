Beekeepers sensitised to small hive beetle threat in Shahpur

The Horticulture Department organised an awareness camp for beekeepers at Shahpur on Thursday to sensitise them to the growing threat posed by the small hive beetle and measures to protect bee colonies.

The camp was presided over by Shahpur MLA and chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania, who directed the authorities to assess the losses suffered by beekeepers and prepare a detailed report at the earliest.

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He also directed the SDM, Shahpur, to assess the damage through patwaris of the panchayats concerned and prepare a comprehensive report.

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Pathania said the report would be submitted to the Chief Minister and Horticulture Minister to seek assistance for affected beekeepers. “Beekeeping is an important source of livelihood and plays a significant role in strengthening the rural economy. Kangra honey has earned a reputation across the country,” he said.

Pathania suggested forming a society of the 29 registered beekeepers in the Shahpur Assembly constituency so that they could benefit more effectively from government schemes. He assured them of all possible support.

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Horticulture Department Joint Director Dr Kamalsheel Negi briefed the participants about the small hive beetle, its impact on bee colonies and measures being taken to control its spread. He said 14 awareness camps had so far been organised at different locations in the northern region.

According to the department, beekeepers in Kangra district had suffered an estimated 32 per cent loss due to the pest, while the damage in the Shahpur Assembly constituency was assessed at around 40 per cent.

Negi said a beekeeping cell had also been established in the district to assist beekeepers and address issues related to the sector.

Dr Surender and Dr Nisha explained the nature of small hive beetle infestation and shared measures to protect bee colonies and hives. Deputy Director, Horticulture, Alaksh Pathania, assured the MLA that the department would ensure compliance with his directions and suggestions.

The beekeepers thanked Pathania for taking up their concerns and initiating action on the issue. They urged him to raise their demand for fixing a minimum support price (MSP) for honey in Himachal Pradesh, on the lines of some other states.

They also sought adequate budgetary allocation for the Chief Minister Honey Development Scheme to strengthen beekeeping and provide greater support to those dependent on the activity.

The Horticulture Department also distributed awareness material among the beekeepers on small hive beetle infestation and its management.