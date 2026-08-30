Beetle menace casts shadow over Himachal’s beekeeping industry

The small hive beetle is emerging as a major threat to the beekeeping industry, with infestations now being reported across the state following its spread through several parts of North India. The aggressive pest can infiltrate bee colonies, multiply rapidly and destroy brood, honey, pollen and combs. In severe infestations, it can force entire colonies to abandon their hives, resulting in substantial economic losses to beekeepers.

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The larvae feed on bee brood, honey and pollen while tunnelling through combs. This causes honey to leak, ferment and become contaminated, while also damaging the wax comb.

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The pest has reportedly been detected on an unusually large scale in Himachal this year, including in the Kangra region, raising concern among beekeepers and scientists over its rapid spread.

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Believed to have originated in sub-Saharan Africa, the small hive beetle has spread to several countries. Its presence was recorded in Bangladesh in 2020 and subsequently in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in 2024 before it spread to other states, including those in North India.

Adult beetles are strong fliers and can travel 10 km to 12 km in search of bee colonies. They can also manipulate worker honeybees into tending and feeding them. Besides honeybees, small hive beetle can infest colonies of stingless bees and bumblebees.

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Once inside a hive, female beetles lay clusters of small white eggs along the edges of frames and inside combs. Their eggs can hatch within about 24 hours, with larvae immediately feeding on honey, pollen and developing brood.

As larvae tunnel through the comb, honey leaks and ferments, turning the hive into a foul, slimy mass. The contaminated honey becomes unfit for human consumption and severe infestations can cause honeybees to abandon their colonies.

The threat extends beyond honey production, as honeybees are important pollinators of agricultural and horticultural crops. A decline in healthy colonies can therefore have implications for crop production and the wider ecosystem.

Controlling small hive beetle is challenging as there is at present no chemical treatment considered sufficiently safe to kill the pest without posing a serious risk to honeybees. Indiscriminate use of pesticides around hives can consequently harm the very colonies they are intended to protect.

Dr Nisha Mehra, a subject matter specialist (Apiculture), North Zone, says that beekeepers should adopt biological control measures, including the use of Beauveria and Metarhizium, to contain infestations without harming honeybees.

Experts also advise maintaining strong colonies, conducting regular hive inspections, using traps with cider-vinegar attractants and avoiding the movement of infected hives. Dr Mehra stresses the importance of treating surrounding soil with biological agents and immediately reporting suspected infestations to prevent further spread.