Beijing may use Dalai Lama succession to push border claims, says CTA ex-Sikyong

Beijing could use the succession of the Dalai Lama as a political instrument to advance its territorial claims against India and exert influence across the Himalayan region, Lobsang Sangay, former Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration, has warned, saying a China-appointed successor would be a “joke” and a “fake”.

In an interview with The Tribune, Sangay said the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama was not merely a religious matter but one that had direct implications for India’s security, particularly in view of China’s claims involving Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

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“If Beijing appoints its own Dalai Lama, he will be a joke, a fake,” Sangay said, arguing that the Tibetan people would follow the successor identified through the religious process authorised by the Dalai Lama.

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The Dalai Lama recently said the institution would continue, and the Gaden Phodrang Trust would have sole authority to recognise his reincarnation. Beijing has rejected that position, maintaining that the reincarnation process must follow Chinese laws, regulations and historical practices.

Sangay said Beijing could use its own candidate to advance its positions on Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bhutan and Nepal, turning the succession into another arena of the India-China strategic contest.

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His warning comes as the succession question acquires a geopolitical dimension. A US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report released last month described the succession as a geopolitical contest involving China, India and the US, and identified India as central to how the contest unfolds. Sangay said India should, therefore, view the issue not only through the prism of religion but also from the perspective of national security.

“Which Dalai Lama do you want?” he asked, contrasting a successor chosen through the Tibetan religious process with one appointed by the Chinese Government.

The former Tibetan political leader also cautioned India against assuming that the recent improvement in ties with Beijing had fundamentally changed the strategic relationship between the two countries.

“You must have relationship with China, but always verify. Don’t just trust,” he said.

Sangay described India and China as “competitors at best and rivals at worst”, arguing that Beijing’s long-term objective was to constrain India’s rise. Referring to China’s territorial claims and its growing presence around India’s neighbourhood, he said New Delhi needed to draw lessons from the 1962 war, Doklam and the Galwan clash.

His comments come weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders agreed to take a strategic and long-term view of bilateral ties, while stressing mutual respect, sensitivity and interest and the importance of peace and tranquillity along the border. They also discussed the structural trade imbalance and supply-chain issues.

Sangay said India should simultaneously diversify its supply chains and strengthen domestic manufacturing rather than allow excessive dependence on China.

He also questioned the idea that India and China could jointly lead the Global South, saying Beijing’s own global ambitions made such a partnership difficult. India, he said, had a longstanding record of engagement with developing countries and should continue to assert its leadership.

Sangay expects China to use its BRICS chairship in 2027 to expand its influence within the grouping. The New Delhi BRICS declaration formally endorsed China’s chairship for 2027.

“China will definitely make BRICS lean more towards China than India,” he said, arguing that New Delhi should retain its leadership role in the Global South.

The former Sikyong also called for greater coordination among India and other Himalayan and downstream countries over the management of water resources originating on the Tibetan Plateau.

He said Tibet should be viewed as Asia’s “water tower” and argued that India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh had shared interests in ensuring greater transparency and cooperation over rivers flowing from the Tibetan Plateau. He also raised concerns over infrastructure, dams and ecological changes in Tibet, though several of his specific assertions on environmental impacts require independent scientific verification.

Sangay alleged that China had also withheld information about the scale of damage on the Tibet side during the recent Nepal floods, saying journalists and investigators had limited access to the affected areas.

For India, however, he said Tibet remained inseparable from its broader strategic and civilisational relationship with the Himalayan region.

Calling India the “biggest supporter” of Tibet, Sangay said no other country had done as much for the Tibetan people. He described India and Tibet as “brother and sister”, bound by geography, culture and history.

“The real Dalai Lama will be with the Tibetans,” he said, arguing that the succession would ultimately test not only Tibetan religious autonomy but also the ability of India and other countries to respond to Beijing’s growing influence.