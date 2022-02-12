Benches being misused by vendors

The benches installed in Totu market, meant for the public, are being misused by vegetable vendors to sell their items. The sellers do not remove their items even if someone wants to take these seats. The authorities concerned should rein in these vendors and let public use these benches. — Devender, Totu
Toilet in children’s park broken
The toilet at the Children’s Park in Sanjauli is lying broken. It is causing a lot of inconvenience, especially to the vendors in the nearby area. The plan was to rebuild the toilet, but nothing has been done even after a year. The MC should restore it at the earliest. — Ramesh, Sanjauli
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
