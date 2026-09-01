A team of researchers has discovered and formally described a new species of scorpion from the Shivalik Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the rich yet relatively unexplored biodiversity of the Western Himalayas.

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Named liocheles gracilipalpus, the new species belongs to the hormuridae family and was identified during an ongoing study of the arachnofauna of the Western Himalayas. The species was discovered at Judda in Reasi district at an elevation of 1,655 metres above sea level.

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The discovery was made by Virender K Bhardwaj, Sunil Katal, HT Lalremsanga and Zeeshan A Mirza. Their findings have been published in the August 2026 issue of Euscorpius, an international scientific publication devoted to scorpion research.

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The researchers initially found a population of the genus liocheles during field surveys, but detailed examination revealed characteristics that distinguished it from other Indian members of the genus. The scientists found that the specimens had unusually long and slender pedipalps — the pincer-like appendages characteristic of scorpions.

“Molecular data from the specimens confirm the species’ distinctiveness,” the researchers said in their study, describing the population as a new species.

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The species was subsequently named liocheles gracilipalpus. The name refers directly to its distinctive anatomy, with gracilis meaning slender and palpus referring to the pedipalp. The males have particularly elongated and slender pedipalps, a feature that clearly separates the species from several other Indian liocheles species.

The newly described scorpion is relatively large for its genus, measuring between 34.8 and 43.2 mm in total length. Its body ranges from greyish brown to dark brown, while the legs and tail are lighter in colour. The researchers also observed marked sexual dimorphism, with differences between males and females particularly evident in the structure of the pedipalps.

The identification was supported by both morphological and molecular evidence. The team analysed a 672-base-pair segment of the mitochondrial cytochrome oxidase I gene. The Jammu specimens formed a genetically distinct lineage and showed a divergence of 12-15 per cent from all sampled members of the genus Liocheles. The researchers consequently treated the Jammu population as a distinct species.

The discovery also sheds light on the habitat preferences of the new species. Type specimens were found beneath flat rocks near a man-made wall at the type locality. The species appeared to be relatively abundant there and was recorded across an elevation range extending from 1,655 metres down to Reasi town, located at around 600 metres.

Interestingly, the scorpion was not restricted to undisturbed natural habitats. Researchers observed individuals in human-inhabited areas, including wood-storage sheds. This suggests that the species can survive in landscapes closely associated with human habitation, although the study does not establish its complete ecological range or population status.

The researchers said the discovery was significant in view of the limited scientific exploration of the Western Himalayas, particularly its smaller invertebrate fauna.

“The region has not been well sampled for its biodiversity, and even less so for its invertebrate taxa,” the scientists noted.

They pointed out that recent surveys in the Western Himalayas had already resulted in the discovery of several new reptile species, while dedicated work on arachnids could reveal further species unknown to science. The team said it hoped that focused surveys of arachnids would yield additional unique species.

The habitat occupied by L gracilipalpus is also potentially more extensive than the locations covered by the study. The researchers noted that the Shivalik habitat at the type locality extends across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir into neighbouring Pakistan. Further surveys could therefore help establish whether the newly described scorpion occurs beyond the Reasi area.

The discovery adds a new species to the Indian record of the genus Liocheles. Before the latest finding, L australasiae, L nigripes and L schalleri were among the species of the genus recorded from India. Earlier research had already suggested that further sampling could reveal additional species or lead to a reassessment of existing classifications.

The researchers also found that the new species is most closely comparable to L longimanus and L oranghutan, particularly because of its elongated pedipalp chela and pronounced sexual dimorphism. However, its distinctive morphology and genetic separation establish it as a species in its own right.

The type specimens, including the holotype male and paratypes, have been deposited at the Departmental Museum of Zoology, Mizoram University, Aizawl, providing reference material for future taxonomic and biodiversity studies.

For the Western Himalayas, the discovery is another reminder that biodiversity records are far from complete. A small scorpion found under rocks and around human settlements in the Shivalik landscape has now emerged as a species new to science — and the researchers believe more such discoveries could follow as scientific surveys move deeper into the region’s lesser-studied habitats.