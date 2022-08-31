Beneficiaries of govt schemes insulted: Himachal Congress leader Sanjay Dutt

Dharamsala, August 30
Congress co-incharge for Himachal Sanjay Dutt, today alleged that the state government was insulting the beneficiaries of various social security schemes.
Dutt, while addressing mediapersons here, alleged that the beneficiaries of the schemes were being forced to attend every political programme in the state. Many women from rural areas had been forced to attend political programmes of the Chief Minister and ministers because the state government had given them the benefit of just a thousand rupees, he alleged.
He said that the women, who had been given free LPG cylinders under the state and Central government schemes, and senior citizens, who had been given social security pension, were being forced to attend government rallies by officials.
Asked about various Congress leaders joining BJP, Dutt said that if the data of past two months was evaluated more people had joined the Congress leaving the BJP. He added that many BJP leaders were in contact with him and wanted to join the Congress before the Assembly elections. However, the Congress would be selective while taking in BJP leaders.
