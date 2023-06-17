Benefits of airport expansion outweigh social impact: Panel

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 16

An expert committee formed to review the proposal for the expansion of the Gaggal airport here has submitted its report to the state government. It has stated that the potential benefits of the airport expansion project outweigh its adverse social impact and social costs.

Bridge over Manjhi river only option The expert group has concluded that the only option is to go ahead with the proposal to expand the current airport after the construction of a bridge over the Manjhi river, as finalised by the Airports Authority of India.

The committee has stated that 147 hectares proposed for the expansion of the Gaggal airport meets the bare minimum requirement.

The committee has given suggestions to government to mitigate the social impact likely to be caused due to displacement of people

The panel has concluded that the airport expansion will create a world-class aviation infrastructure and boost tourism and its allied activities in the region.

The committee has also given suggestions to the government to mitigate the social impact likely to be caused due to the displacement of people following the airport expansion. It has suggested that the adverse social impact and social costs arising out of the project should be brought to the minimum. The plan should adequately address the concerns and apprehensions of the people to be affected by the project vis-à-vis livelihoods and future.

The committee has suggested that the relief and rehabilitation plan should contain provisions for the highest compensation package to the affected families, especially those that were displaced earlier due to one project or the other. Here the expert committee was referring to some Pong Dam oustee families, who would be again displaced due to development projects.

The committee has also suggested to the government to provide vulnerable people with the best support and economic assistance to help them lead a dignified life after displacement. It has said that it has comprehensively examined alternative sites and options such as Lunj and Borkwala to ensure less displacement but these places were found to be unfeasible due to legal requirement of a no objection certificate, clearances from multiple agencies, isolated location and a long distance from the airport.

The expert committee has concluded that the only option was to go ahead with the proposal to expand the current airport after the construction of a bridge over the Manjhi river, as finalised by the Airports Authority of India. The committee has also stated that 147 hectares proposed for the airport expansion project meets the bare minimum requirement.

The committee has noted that if a green airfield is proposed at the suggested sites, the existing airport at Gaggal will not be of any use and public utility. The suggestion to expand the airport from west to north towards Sarah in Dharamsala seems non-feasible due to the presence of hills.

The committee has asked the government to consider the suggestions of the affected panchayats to set up a satellite township in the radius of 5 km from the existing airport that would cater to the commercial and residential needs of the displaced people.