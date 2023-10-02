Bengaluru trekker goes missing in Manali’s forests; police say search operation underway

PTI

Manali/Shimla, October 2

A search operation is underway to trace a trekker who went missing in the forests in the suburbs of Manali four days ago, police said on Monday.

Rahul Ramesh (35), who hails from Bengaluru, went missing in the forest on the evening of September 28, they added.

The search was launched after a friend of Ramesh informed the police that he had not returned from his trekking trip.

Ramesh had reportedly come to Manali to participate in the Solang Skyultra event, a marathon held at high altitude, and was preparing for the race. The event was scheduled for September 30 and October 1.

A police team led by DSP Manali has been searching for the missing trekker but there has been no success so far, Kullu SP Sakshi Verma told PTI on Monday.

The search is underway and the team would camp in the forest tonight, Verma added.

The mobile phone of the missing trekker was recovered from Jogini Fall forests near Manali on September 29, she said.

Locals said that recently a woman was attacked near Nagar on the outskirts of Manali and the possibility of an animal attack or falling from the hill cannot be ruled out in Ramesh's disappearance.

#Manali #Shimla