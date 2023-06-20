Bentonite to be used to seal leakage in Dal Lake bed

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 19

The Jal Shakti Department has mooted the proposal to control seepage in the bed of Dal Lake here using “bentonite drilling mud”. The lake, a tourist attraction in the Naddi area here, lost its water retention capacity after the Public Works Department (PWD) removed silt from its bed to increase its depth.

Jal Shakti Department Superintendent Engineer Deepak Garg said, “We recently experimented repairing bed of the lake using bentonite. It effectively reduced water loss from the lake bed.”

How it works Sodium bentonite or “drilling mud” is often used to seal leaking ponds

When moistened, bentonite swells 11-15 times its original size, thereby plugging the spaces between soil particles

Because of its high cost, bentonite is best used for spot application to plug leaks. It is applied at a rate of one to three pounds per square foot. The actual amount depends on the soil type and severity of the problem, he said.

“We are planning to buy bentonite and apply it on the lake bed. We hope it will seal the spurs that might be causing leakage in the bed of lake and it will regain its previous glory,” Garg said.

The mid-altitude Dal Lake is located at a distance of about 11 km from Dharamsala at Tota Rani village near Naddi. It is a natural water body at a height of 1,775 m from the sea level and is surrounded by Deodar trees. Local people consider it sacred and a small Shiva temple is also located on its banks.