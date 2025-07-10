DT
PT
Beopar Mandal cracks down on unregulated markets, fees

Beopar Mandal cracks down on unregulated markets, fees

Mandal president Madan Lal Sood expressed concern over the unregulated expansion of the Sunday market in Dhalpur
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:41 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Kullu Beopar Mandal president Madan Lal Sood (extreme L) presides over a meeting at Kullu. Tribune photo
The Kullu Beopar Mandal held a key meeting, unanimously deciding that no fairs, bazaars or major commercial events within Kullu city will be permitted without prior consultation and approval from the Mandal. The resolution aims to ensure that local traders’ interests and priorities are central to the planning of all public market activities.

Over 50 members—including shopkeepers, wholesalers, and vendors—gathered at the Truck Union Conference Hall in Akhara Bazar. The meeting addressed a wide range of issues, from infrastructure gaps to unfair regulatory fees.

Mandal president Madan Lal Sood expressed concern over the unregulated expansion of the Sunday market in Dhalpur. Originally a second-hand clothing flea market, it now includes garments, electronics, and groceries. Traders allege it undercuts regular businesses and lacks proper tax oversight. The mandal called for this market to be brought under a formal regulatory framework.

Sood also informed members that the Mandal has completed its registration under the Registrar of Societies. On the infrastructure front, he said discussions were held with Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur regarding a dedicated Beopar Mandal building. The MLA has promised financial support and asked the Mandal to identify suitable land.

Another major grievance was the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) fee imposed on grocery wholesalers. Terming it unjust, traders argued that such fees are unique to Himachal Pradesh and lead to inflated wholesale prices, affecting both traders and consumers. The Mandal will soon petition the APMC board for its removal.

Members also flagged urgent safety and infrastructure concerns, particularly the need for reinforced embankments along the Beas River and repair of drainage systems. They cited last year’s flooding at Beasa Mour and noted that no reconstruction budget has been sanctioned so far. The issue will be taken up with higher authorities.

